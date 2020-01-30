Liebherr's Largest Port Handling Machine Delivered

Liebherr has produced and delivered its largest port handling machine, for DaFeng Port in the Chinese province of Jiangsu.

The LH 150 ET Gantry Port Litronic is the largest, electrically-operated Liebherr port handling machine with gantry undercarriage. The entire port handling machine has been supplied by Liebherr: All components were developed, produced and tested by Liebherr-Hydraulikbagger GmbH in Kirchdorf an der Iller, Germany; from the attachments to the work equipment, the hydraulic cab elevation and upper carriage. The rail-mounted portal of this giant was developed in close cooperation with LiebherrMCCtec Rostock GmbH.

The LH 150 ET Gantry Port Litronic has an operating weight of approximately 200 tonnes. It is fitted with Liebherr's standard ERC system, in addition to the engine power, it can also store energy when lowering the equipment available. This allows the LH 150 ET Gantry Port Litronic to achieve an output of up to 614 kW with energy savings of 30% at the same time. An additionally integrated high-voltage transformer reduces the 10 kV supply voltage of the local mains network to 400V which is then used to operate the main drive of the machine, a 400 kW Liebherr electric motor.

In order to meet the customer's requirements the upper carriage has not been seated in the conventional manner, centrally on the rail mounted portal. Instead it has been positioned off-center, towards the side facing the sea. With its 16.5 m long, angled boom and 15 m long, straight stick, the LH 150 ET Gantry Port Litronic is said to cover the entire working area of a 10 thousand tonne timber-handling ship and more than 70% of a 30 thousand tonne timber-handling ship. The freely positionable spacious cab provides the operator with a perfect view and the Liebherr hydraulic quick coupler system is used to change the mechanically operated attachments quickly and safely from the cab.

Operation of China's first electrically operated port handling machine in the 200-tonne category started officially with the handover ceremony. During the handover ceremony, Ji Xiaobo emphasized that "The use of the electrically operated port handling machine is of huge importance to DaFeng Port and our goal of developing DaFeng Port as a "green port". The LH 150 ET Gantry Port Litronic will also help DaFeng Port achieve an annual handling capacity of 100 million tonnes.”

Photo: Liebherr