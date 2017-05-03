Marine Link
Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Great Lakes Limestone Trade Falls 16.3% in April

May 3, 2017

© johnsroad7 / Adobe Stock

© johnsroad7 / Adobe Stock

Shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes totaled 1,630,081 tons in April, a  decrease of 16.3 percent compared to a year ago, the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA) reports.  Loadings also trailed the month’s five-year average by 22.4 percent.
 
Loadings at U.S. quarries totaled 1,332,839 tons, a decrease of 14 percent compared to a year ago, while shipments from Canadian docks totaled 297,242 tons, a decrease of 24.7 percent, LCA said.
 
Year-to-date the Great Lakes limestone trade stands at 1.7 million tons, a decrease of 24.3 percent compared to the same point in 2016. Shipments from U.S. and Canadian quarries are down 23.3 percent and 24.7 percent respectively.
 
The year-to-date total includes 78,489 tons shipped from U.S. quarries in March.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Apr 2017 - The Offshore Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News