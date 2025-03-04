Marine Link
Friday, March 14, 2025
Lloyd's Register Grants Type Approval for Corvus’ Marine Battery System

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 4, 2025

Corvus Dolphin NxtGen Energy marine battery system installation (Credit: Corvus Energy)

Corvus Energy has secured Type Approval from Lloyd’s Register (LR) for its Dolphin NxtGen marine battery system. 

The LR Type Approval confirms that the energy storage system (ESS) complies with the most stringent rules, regulations, and safety requirements in the industry, as defined by one of the leading maritime class societies. 

The Corvus Dolphin NxtGen Energy design features draw on the Corvus Orca ESS, which the company claims is the world’s most widely installed marine battery system.

These include passive single-cell Thermal Runaway (TR) isolation and a TR gas exhaust system. The Dolphin NxtGen ESS is optimized for both space and weight efficiency, essential elements in vessel design.

As a result, the Corvus Dolphin NxtGen Energy battery system is well suited for both small and large battery installations where minimizing weight and maximizing available space are crucial.

“We are very pleased that the Dolphin NxtGen Energy battery system has now also received type approval from LR, confirming that it meets the high safety standards required in the maritime industry,” said Fredrik Witte, CEO of Corvus Energy. 

In addition to securing LR, Bureau Veritas and DNV Type Approval, Corvus Energy is pursuing type approval certification from additional maritime classification societies for the Dolphin NxtGen Energy product going forward.

