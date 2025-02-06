Marine Link
Thursday, February 6, 2025
Lloyd’s Register Greenlights CUBE Batteries for Maritime Applications

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 6, 2025

Lehmann Marine's CUBE Battery System (Credit: Lehmann Marine)

Germany-based Lehmann Marine, a developer of maritime lithium ferrophosphate (LFP) battery systems, has secured a type approval from Lloyd's Register for its CUBE compact energy storage solution, paving the way for its broader adoption across the maritime industry

The certification marks the fourth major classification society to approve the CUBE battery system, following Bureau Veritas, DNV, and RINA. 

The Lloyd’s Register type approval further underlines Lehmann Marine‘s flexible battery modules‘ reliability, paving the way for increased adoption in the maritime industry. 

CUBE provides a modular LFP battery design with superior energy density, according to Lehmann Marine. Any power storage scale available by freely configuring modular units in strings of up to 1,000 VDC. 

Lehmann Marine said its project team is working to secure additional type approvals from international classification societies like the Japanese ClassNK certification to unlock further market opportunities. 

People & Company News
The orderbook for U.S. dredgers is about $3B, and according to DCA CEO Bill Doyle, the incoming political administration could help this niche maritime sector continue its bull run.
Getting Behind Gas

The Human Element in Maritime Decarbonization

