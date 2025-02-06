Lloyd’s Register Greenlights CUBE Batteries for Maritime Applications

Germany-based Lehmann Marine, a developer of maritime lithium ferrophosphate (LFP) battery systems, has secured a type approval from Lloyd's Register for its CUBE compact energy storage solution, paving the way for its broader adoption across the maritime industry

The certification marks the fourth major classification society to approve the CUBE battery system, following Bureau Veritas, DNV, and RINA.

The Lloyd’s Register type approval further underlines Lehmann Marine‘s flexible battery modules‘ reliability, paving the way for increased adoption in the maritime industry.

CUBE provides a modular LFP battery design with superior energy density, according to Lehmann Marine. Any power storage scale available by freely configuring modular units in strings of up to 1,000 VDC.

Lehmann Marine said its project team is working to secure additional type approvals from international classification societies like the Japanese ClassNK certification to unlock further market opportunities.