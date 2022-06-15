Lloyd's Register Issues AIP for for 210-dwt Bulk Carrier with Rotor Sails

Lloyd’s Register granted Approval in Principle (AIP) for an SDARI (Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute) designed 210,000 DWT Newcastlemax bulk carrier installed with Anemoi Rotor Sails.

The Newcastlemax AIP is part of a joint development project signed in 2020 with Anemoi Marine Technologies, Lloyd’s Register, and SDARI. Oldendorff Carriers is the shipowner partner for this Newcastlemax design

"This has been an important project as part of Oldendorff Carriers’ commitment towards Getting to Zero," said Torsten Barenthin, Director Innovation, Oldendorff Carriers. “The results have demonstrated the impressive impact Rotor Sails have on regulatory obligations, which is a key consideration, in addition to the emission reduction benefits. We will continue our assessment of Anemoi’s technology for our fleet.”

The AIP covers the structural integration for a ship design with six 5x30m Rotor Sails and Anemoi’s Rail Deployment System, which sees the Rotor Sails move transversely across the deck to avoid inference with cargo handling; and the structural integration for a ship design with four of Anemoi’s folding (tilting) 5x35m Rotor Sails.

Lloyd’s Register has assessed the calculation used to estimate the impact the Rotor Sails will have on the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) and validated that the newbuild Newcastlemax would have its EEDI score reduced from 1.92 to 1.37 (29% reduction) by installing six 5x30m Rail Rotor Sails and 1.47 (23% reduction) by installing four 5x35m Folding Rotor Sails.

Other vessels included in the JDP and to follow are an 85,000 DWT Bulk Carrier, a very large ore carrier (VLOC), a 114,000 DWT Aframax tanker, a 50,000 DWT MR tanker and a very large crude carrier (VLCC).