Lloyd’s Register Launches Newbuild Advisory Service, Updates Construction Guide

Lloyd’s Register (LR) is growing its role in the newbuilding market with the launch of its Newbuild Advisory Service and updated New Construction Guide.

With global demand continuing to reshape shipyard orderbooks, owners are balancing a growing number of considerations during the planning phase of newbuilding projects, including fuel readiness, delivery timelines, technical capability and long-term operational requirements.

Launching at Posidonia 2026, the Newbuild Advisory service is designed to support shipowners, operators, yards, and investors throughout the design and build process, helping them to manage risk, optimize performance, and make informed decisions from concept through to delivery.

Drawing on experience from more than 500 new building projects, the Newbuild Advisory Service helps clients make better design and technology choices upfront, giving greater control over cost and schedule as projects progress, and reducing the risk of misalignment between owner expectations and yard execution.



It also adds a layer of independent oversight, with a focus on build quality, efficiency and long-term asset performance.

Alongside the Newbuild Advisory Service launch, LR is introducing an updated New Construction Guide, providing detailed insight into major North Asian shipyards, on yard capabilities, experience and regional strengths in a single, easy-to-use tool.

The guide reflects LR’s extensive knowledge of key shipyards, regional shipbuilding activity and newbuilding considerations, combined with its technical expertise across classification, plan approval, technical advisory and digital support services.