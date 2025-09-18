Lloyd’s Register, NSML Sign MoU to Boost Maritime Skills, Training in West Africa

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited (NSML) to expand access to maritime training and advisory services across West Africa.

The agreement, announced at Gastech 2025, brings together NSML’s strong local presence and training infrastructure, including its Maritime Centre of Excellence (MCoE) in Bonny, with LR’s global technical leadership and advisory capabilities.

Together, the two organizations will develop and promote training programs designed to provide specialized training and consultancy services to strengthen maritime competence, ensure regulatory compliance and enhance operational efficiency.

Through the MoU, courses jointly developed and delivered in West Africa will carry both the LR and NSML logos, a mark of assurance for industry stakeholders. Training will cover priority areas including class and statutory training, ship type-specific instruction, ISM Code and management systems, port management, business improvement, environmental management, and health and safety programs.