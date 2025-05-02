Lloyd's Register OneOcean: Optimization Technology Adopted by TotalEnergies to Reduce Fuel Emissions

Lloyd's Register OneOcean (LR OneOcean) has collaborated with TotalEnergies to deploy advanced route optimization technology across its shipping operations.

TotalEnergies has adopted LR OneOcean's Route Optimization solution, which combines master mariner oversight with machine learning fuel modeling and hull analysis capabilities.

The Route Optimization solution harnesses the power of both the Lloyd’s Register OneOcean Platform and its Vessel Operations team to grant visibility into the performance of each vessel. The solution collects and analyzes high-frequency vessel data and noon-reported data to create accurate fuel consumption models. By combining these models with insights of route optimization from the Vessel Operation team, the system can simulate and improve fuel efficiency for any given voyage. These insights help TotalEnergies make better operational decisions, leading to fuel savings and reduced emissions across its fleet.

Initial results demonstrate significant benefits. In a trial of the Route Optimization solution prior to full adoption, TotalEnergies has saved 725 metric tons of fuel and 2256 metric tons of CO2 emissions across its chartered fleet to date.