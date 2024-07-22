Lomar Developing Autonomous Vessels with Kite Propulsion

Shipowner Lomar, part of the Libra Group, announced it is working to develop autonomous, low- or zero-emission cargo vessels using large kite systems as the main method of propulsion.

Lomar said its corporate venture lab, lomarlabs, has signed a collaboration agreement with maritime deep-tech start-up CargoKite for the project,. which aims to enable low or zero-emission transportation as the global shipping industry explores pathways to decarbonize.

The CargoKite technology is a spin-off from Munich’s Technical University and will be further enhanced through the partnership, with the first ships due to be launched in 2027.

In addition, the vessel’s proprietary, AI-powered route planner calculates the optimal route and determines the estimated arrival time of the vessel based on actual weather conditions, Lomar said.

Stylianos Papageorgiou, Managing Director of lomarlabs, said, “This radical new ship type has the potential to reframe the way port and maritime logistics are organized. It brings a paradigm shift to operations, which is only now becoming possible thanks to advances made in automation technologies. In addition, it promises to be a groundbreaking decarbonization solution for shipping.”

Marcus Bischoff, Co-Founder & CTO of CargoKite, said, “This collaboration provides CargoKite with direct access to a leading, climate-conscious shipowner, and aims to accelerate the full-scale build of our CargoKite vessels. The Lomar and lomarlabs teams deliver expertise in all aspects of ship ownership, construction and operations combined with the vision we share for building sustainable shipping technology of the future. This collaboration aims to develop sea transport that is not only 100% emission-free, but also supports the goals of modern supply chains: customisation, just-in-time delivery, full transparency and cost savings."

Lomar CEO Nicholas Georgiou said, “For ship owners and operators to meet ambitious regulatory targets cost-effectively, we must see a surge in new solutions beyond the currently available technologies. This collaboration aims at offering a new-generation of seaborne transportation, playing a crucial role in the challenging task of decarbonising maritime operations. It's yet another example of our commitment to advancing innovative technology.”

In 2023, CargoKite developed a Proof of Concept with a 9-meter catamaran equipped with a kite system and proprietary hydrofoils that demonstrated the novel interaction of known technologies and underlined CargoKite’s potential. CargoKite is now in the design phase of its full-size first-of-its-kind vessel and the construction of its demonstrator prototype.