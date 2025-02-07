Louis Dreyfus, Tidal Transit JV to Supply CTV for French Offshore Wind Farm

LD Tide, a joint venture between Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and Tidal Transit, has been selected to supply a Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) for the operation and maintenance services of the 488 MW offshore wind farm, being developed by Ocean Winds in France.

The new vessel is scheduled to start operations mid-2025 at the Eoliennes en Mer des Îles d’Yeu et de Noirmoutier (EMYN) offshore wind farm.

Following an international call for tenders, Siemens Gamesa has selected LD Tide to provide a high-performance 24-passenger CTV.

LD Tide will operate the CTV to ensure the safe transfer of maintenance technicians to the EMYN offshore wind farm.

This marks the second contract awarded to LD Tide by Siemens Gamesa, with the first CTV, named Acti’vent, operating at the Fécamp Offshore Wind Farm from October 2023.

This new vessel is one of two CTVs currently being built by Strategic Marine, a specialist aluminum shipbuilder based in Singapore, with a strong track record in vessels for the offshore wind industry.

Earlier this year, LD Tide placed an order for two CTVs to anticipate the growing demand of the rapidly evolving French offshore wind sector.

The StratCat 27 model is known for its high-specification design, accommodating 24 passengers. This design prioritizes safety while also providing high performance and comfort on board, along with a robust and reliable platform, making it well-suited for demanding offshore operations.

The CTV will be manned by a French crew and will be operated under French flag.

With 61 wind turbines, each rated at 8 MW, the EMYN offshore wind farm will have a total installed capacity of 488 MW, generating 1,900 GWh per year, which is equivalent to the electricity consumption of 800,000 people.

"We are very pleased to strengthen our collaboration with Siemens Gamesa, a market leader in the renewable energy field. We are expanding our presence in the French maritime industrial sector dedicated to offshore wind,” said Gaël Cailleaux, Renewables Managing Director at Louis Dreyfus Armateurs.