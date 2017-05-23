Towing Vessel Runs Aground in Louisiana

An uninspected towing vessel taking on water has run aground in Louisiana ’s Calcasieu Ship Channel, early Monday morning.

At 3:45 a.m., the three-man crew aboard the 60-foot towing vessel Mr. Landon intentionally ran the vessel aground near Monkey Island to avoid sinking when they realized they were taking on water in the stern. No injuries were reported.

Approximately 10 gallons of oil was spilled as a result of the incident. Clean up efforts were coordinated by U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Marine Safety Unit (MSU) Lake Charles members, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and oil spill removal resources.

MSU Lake Charles members also oversaw salvage operations, working to free the grounded towing vessel, ensure there was no further damage to the vessel and minimizing impact to the waterway.

Mr. Landon has been refloated with the aid of a crane barge, de-watering pumps and assist towing vessels, and will proceed to Amelia, La. for repairs.