LR Advisory, Geogas Trading Improve Operationalization for FuelEU Pooling

Lloyd’s Register (LR) Advisory has been appointed by Geneva-based LPG trader and shipowner Geogas to support the development of a multi-year emissions compliance plan and operationalization of FuelEU pooling, as it prepares for the first compliance cycle of FuelEU Maritime.

Under the agreement, LR Advisory will provide insight into the commercial implications of current and forthcoming emissions regulations, alongside targeted knowledge transfer to build internal capability. The project will support Geogas Trading to design and implement its own FuelEU Maritime pooling structure and develop the operational frameworks and steps needed to execute pooling.

LR Advisory will also work with the company to map and mitigate commercial risk of FuelEU, helping to shape a forward-looking compliance strategy that extends beyond the initial FuelEU cycle.