LR Approves Ammonia Dual-Fuel System Designs for Trafigura’s Gas Carriers

Lloyd's Register (LR) has approved the design of ammonia dual-fuel systems design for Trafigura's newbuild medium gas carriers (MGCs).

LR completed an extensive design evaluation and safety assessment to approve the designs in line with its rules and international regulations.

Implementing ammonia dual-fuel systems on these vessels marks a significant step towards expanding the use of low-carbon fuels beyond specialized vessels to more diverse ship types.

Trafigura is one of the first operators to use this technology on MGCs commercially.

Trafigura signed a contract with HD Hyundai Mipo (HMD) in 2024 to build four 45,000 cubic meter MGCs, powered by WinGD ammonia dual-fuel engines and Alfa Laval's Ammonia Release Mitigation System. They are designed to transport both liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and ammonia.

The vessels will be built at HMD's shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea, with deliveries expected to be completed during 2028.

“We are proud to have played a pivotal role in this collaborative project. It demonstrates our commitment to supporting the maritime industry’s energy transition efforts by offering exceptional technical expertise, rigorous safety evaluations, and regulatory leadership.

“As a trusted maritime services partner, we continue to pioneer the pathway enabling the adoption of alternative fuels and innovative technologies that shape the future of decarbonized shipping,” said Panos Mitrou, LR’s Global Gas Segment Director.

“If we are to decarbonize freight and increase the demand for zero-carbon fuels across the world, we need the IMO to implement regulations including EU ETS and Fuel EU maritime on a global scale. The IMO needs to introduce a simple and transparent policy framework including, in our view, a global fuel standard combined with a straightforward levy applied equally across the board,” said Andrea Olivi, Global Head of Shipping for Trafigura.

The approval is part of a joint development project studying the performance of ammonia as a shipping fuel, which started in December 2024 and will continue until the new vessels are delivered.

The project brings together expertise from multiple organizations, including LR, Trafigura Maritime Logistics, HD Hyundai Mipo, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' Engine & Machinery Division, WinGD, Liquid Gas Equipment Limited (Babcock LGE), Alfa Laval Corporate, and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.