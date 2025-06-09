LR, China Cruises Sign Cooperation Agreement

Lloyd’s Register (LR) and China Cruise Limited (China Cruises) have signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement to collaborate on key areas including cruise safety, technology R&D, green transition, and digitalization.

Following its full classification services for Adora Magic City, China’s first domestically built large luxury cruise ship, LR has entered strategic cooperation with China Cruises, leveraging both local project experience and global technical expertise.

With a market share exceeding 40% in the global fleet of operating and newly built large cruise ships, LR has maintained its leading position in the industry for nearly two decades.

LR operates four Cruise Centers of Expertise in China, the UK, Italy, and the US, and has a global team of over 220 dedicated cruise surveyors, providing end-to-end technical support throughout the design, construction, operation, and management phases.