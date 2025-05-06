Lubrication Engineers Acquires RSC Bio Solutions

Lubrication Engineers, Inc., a developer and manufacturer of high-performance industrial lubricants and asset reliability solutions, announced that it has acquired RSC Bio Solutions, an innovator of sustainable and biodegradable lubrication solutions.

RSC Bio Solutions, with its portfolio of environmentally acceptable lubricants (“EALs”), helps its global marine and industrial customers achieve regulatory compliance while meeting environmental stewardship goals. Its proprietary FUTERRA and EnviroLogic product lines, known for delivering high lubricant quality with fully biodegradable technology, can be found on vessels and in other sensitive environments around the world.

This is LE’s second acquisition since partnering with Aurora Capital Partners in September 2023. During this time, LE has expanded its lubrication expertise with powerful new synthetic and sustainable product offerings.