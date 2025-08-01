MacGregor Appoints New CEO

The board of directors of MacGregor Group AB has appointed Jonas Gustavsson Chief Executive Officer of MacGregor as of August 1, 2025. He succeeds Leif Byström, who is retiring.

Jonas Gustavsson joined MacGregor in March 2025 as Deputy President. Prior to that he served as the CEO of AFRY AB from 2017 until early 2025. His earlier positions include 23 years of leadership experience with various senior roles at Sandvik, Rotax, Bombardier and ABB. Jonas is a Swedish citizen, born in 1967, and holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering.

“I am honored and excited to start as CEO at MacGregor, a global leader in maritime cargo handling,” says Jonas Gustavsson. “Over the past few months, I have had the privilege of meeting some of our customers, partners, and the exceptional MacGregor team around the world. I have felt the energy and genuine passion that drive this organization. Together, we will build on our strong foundation, accelerate our development, and continue to deliver lifetime value to our customers worldwide. I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to my predecessor, Leif Byström. His remarkable 42-year career reflects true dedication and commitment to both the maritime industry and the continued success of MacGregor.”