Singapore University Leads New Ammonia Engine Project

A new research project at the National University of Singapore (NUS) aims to accelerate the decarbonization of the global shipping industry through the development of next-generation ammonia-fueled marine engines with high efficiency and near-zero emissions.

The project focuses on a novel in-cylinder reforming gas recirculation (IRGR) engine concept designed to address key limitations that have so far constrained the wider adoption of ammonia as a marine fuel.

Project leader Associate Professor Yang Wenming said concept is designed to improve combustion efficiency while sharply reducing unburned ammonia and other pollutants.

Beyond technical development, the initiative also aims to strengthen Singapore’s position as a hub for maritime innovation and sustainable shipping technologies by anchoring advanced engine research within a broader ecosystem of industry collaboration and talent development.

The consortium includes partners from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Nanyang Technological University, the A*STAR National Metrology Centre and Keppel Energy Nexus, alongside industry partners Daihatsu, a leading global marine engine manufacturer, and the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

The project is expected to run for three years, with the research team working towards scalable engine concepts that could support the future deployment of low- and zero-emissions vessels worldwide.



