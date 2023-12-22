MacGregor Cargo Handling Equipment Ordered for Matson Containerships

MacGregor announced on Friday it has landed a contract from SM Solutions/Philly Shipyard to supply cargo handling solutions for three 1,822 FEU sized containerships.

MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design, hardware and supply for hatch covers, lashing bridges, deck stanchions, fixed and removable cell guides in hold and container fixed fittings. Deliveries are scheduled to commence during the fourth quarter of 2024 and completed within 2026, the company said.

"We are excited about this order, which is a nice continuity for the Aloha Class series and for the good collaboration with SM Solutions and Philly Shipyard," said Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor, part of Cargotec.

The order, which MacGregor described as "significant" is booked into Cargotec's fourth quarter 2023 order intake.

In November 2022, U.S. based ocean carrier Matson announced a $1 billion order with Philly Shipyard for the construction of three new Aloha Class containerships. The first vessel is expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2026 with subsequent deliveries in 2027.