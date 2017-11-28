MacGregor Davits for Esvagt SOV

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, said it has won new davit orders from Spanish shipyard Astilleros Zamakona. They are destined for a service operation vessel (SOV) owned by the Danish company Esvagt AS. The contract includes an order for one of MacGregor's largest davit systems, specially-designed to ensure safe transfers in rough weather. Equipment deliveries are scheduled for November 2018 and the order was booked in Cargotec's fourth quarter 2017 order intake.



The vessel will feature one of MacGregor's largest davits, a 15-tonne lifting capacity MacGregor HMD G150 system designed for daughter craft, and a smaller six-tonne capacity HMD A60-type davit, designed for man-overboard/rescue and workboats. The davits will transfer technicians, tools and spares as part of their offshore wind farm duties.



The HMD G150 davit includes a high-speed constant-tensioning winch system, shock-absorbing system, anti-pendulum system and an automatic parking cradle for daughter craft.



The anti-pendulum system, together with an adjustable painter-line boom and a guiding system, ensures the safe launch-and-recovery of daughter craft in rough weather conditions.



The A60 davit also includes a high-speed constant-tensioning winch system, shock-absorbing system, guiding system and an automatic parking cradle. Additionally, both davits will meet the ship owner's standards for noise and vibration limits.

