MacGregor to Equip Atlantic Navigation’s CSV with AHC Crane

MacGregor has secured a contract to deliver a newly developed high-performance lightweight 165-tonne active heave compensated (AHC) crane to Hong Hua Yard in China for the vessel owner Atlantic Navigation.

Equipment delivery is scheduled for completion by the second quarter of 2027, with an option included for one additional crane.

The scope of supply includes the complete delivery of a modern 165-tonne AHC crane to be installed on a 90-metre construction support offshore vessel built to ABS Class standards.

“This order demonstrates delivery and customer confidence in our next-generation offshore crane technology.

“Our lightweight 165-tonne AHC crane provides higher lifting capacity for the same weight as competitor systems, giving our customers a real operational advantage,” said Pasi Lehtonen, Executive Vice President, Offshore Solutions, MacGregor.