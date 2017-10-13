Daly Joins Sea Machines as COO

Boston-based smart ship technology company Sea Machines Robotics has hired Jim Daly as Chief Operating Officer.

Daly was previously Chief Operating Officer and an early member of the leadership team at Rethink Robotics, where he scaled operations from technology concept through first and second-generation products. He most recently led the Sawyer robot product development project from conception through design, launch and global customer deployment. He held earlier senior leadership roles at startups Zeemote, Tea Forte and Handspring, and as a Division Manager at Solectron Corporation. Daly earned a BS from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from Santa Clara University. He serves on the Advisory Board for Robotics Engineering at WPI.

Michael G. Johnson, CEO of Sea Machines, said, “[Daly’s] leadership experience scaling operations, teams and product programs at innovative tech companies fits perfectly into the needs of our growing business. Sea Machines has piloted our core technology and we recently launched our first autonomy product, the SEA MACHINES 300. We are moving quickly, and we look to Jim to capture the momentum and strengthen the company as we expand the team.”

The venture-backed Sea Machines Robotics, founded in 2014, this year launched the SMR-300 autonomous control system for commercial workboats.