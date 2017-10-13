Marine Link
Friday, October 13, 2017

Daly Joins Sea Machines as COO

October 13, 2017

Boston-based smart ship technology company Sea Machines Robotics has hired Jim Daly as Chief Operating Officer.
 
Daly was previously Chief Operating Officer and an early member of the leadership team at Rethink Robotics, where he scaled operations from technology concept through first and second-generation products. He most recently led the Sawyer robot product development project from conception through design, launch and global customer deployment. He held earlier senior leadership roles at startups Zeemote, Tea Forte and Handspring, and as a Division Manager at Solectron Corporation. Daly earned a BS from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from Santa Clara University. He serves on the Advisory Board for Robotics Engineering at WPI.
 
Michael G. Johnson, CEO of Sea Machines, said, “[Daly’s] leadership experience scaling operations, teams and product programs at innovative tech companies fits perfectly into the needs of our growing business. Sea Machines has piloted our core technology and we recently launched our first autonomy product, the SEA MACHINES 300. We are moving quickly, and we look to Jim to capture the momentum and strengthen the company as we expand the team.”
 
The venture-backed Sea Machines Robotics, founded in 2014, this year launched the SMR-300 autonomous control system for commercial workboats.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Oct 2017 - The Marine Design Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News