Maersk Names Jany CFO

A.P. Moller - Maersk has appointed Patrick Jany as its new chief financial officer, effective May 1, 2020.

Jany, a German citizen, joins the world's largest shipping company as CFO and a member of the executive board after more than two decades with Swiss chemicals company Clariant, where he's been CFO since 2006. Prior to his role as CFO, he held several leadership positions within finance, general management and corporate development in Clariant in Germany, Mexico, Singapore, Indonesia and Spain.

“I am pleased to welcome Patrick Jany to A. P. Moller - Maersk where he will play a key role in the acceleration of our strategic transformation. Patrick brings solid financial experience and a proven record of managing cost discipline as well as profitable growth through M&A and innovation. I look forward to our cooperation,” says Søren Skou, CEO, A.P. Moller - Maersk.

Denmark-based Maersk has had several leadership changes in recent months.

In November 2019, Maersk CFO Carolina Dybeck Happe departed to join General Electric, just after the shipper's chief operating officer Søren Toft exited to join Swiss headquartered rival Mediterranean Shipping Co.