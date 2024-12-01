Maersk Names Newest Vessel After Founder

A.P. Moller - Maersk has named its newest dual-fuel methanol container vessel A.P. Møller in honor of Arnold Peter Møller, the founder of A.P. Moller – Maersk.

The newbuild is the ninth vessel in Maersk’s fleet capable of operating on methanol.

A.P. Møller is part of a series of 18 large dual-fuel methanol vessels scheduled for delivery in 2024 and 2025. Built at Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan, South Korea, the 16,592 TEU vessel is the eighth large dual-fuel methanol vessel to join the Maersk fleet in 2024.

Arnold Peter Møller (1876-1965) and his father, Peter Mærsk Møller, founded what would later become A.P. Moller – Maersk in 1904. Prior to this, A.P. Møller had worked in Denmark, England, Germany and Russia.



In 1928, A.P. Møller founded Maersk Line and acquired the company’s first five tankers. He also oversaw the company’s expansion abroad, starting in the US in 1919 and continuing with the establishment of offices in Japan, the UK, Thailand, Hong Kong and Indonesia.

The delivery of the dual-fuel fleet is a significant component of Maersk’s decarbonization goal of achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2040. Lower emission methanol can reduce the GHG emissions by at least 65% compared to conventional fossil fuels depending on the feedstock and production process of the methanol, calculated on a life cycle basis.

With the vessel technologies available, Maersk has been urging the IMO to adopt ambitious regulations that bridge the price gap between fossil fuels and the alternatives with lower GHG emissions, making the reduced emissions transport choice viable and competitive.



