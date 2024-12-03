Maersk Orders 20 Dual-Fuel LNG Ships

A.P. Moller - Maersk has signed agreements with three yards for a total of 20 container vessels equipped with dual-fuel LNG engines.

Combined, the vessels have a capacity of 300,000 TEU.

All 20 ships will be equipped with liquified gas dual-fuel propulsion systems and vary in size from 9,000 to 17,000 TEU. Two 9,000 TEU and six 17,000 TEU vessels have been ordered from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, six 15,000 TEU vessels have been ordered from Hanwha Ocean, South Korea, and six 15,000 TEU vessels have been ordered from New Times Shipbuilding, China.

With these orders, Maersk concludes the intended owned newbuilding orders announced in the August 2024 update of its fleet renewal plan.

“Due to their different sizes, the vessels will be able to fill many roles and functions within our future network and give us a lot of deployment flexibility when they are ready to enter our fleet. Once phased in, they will replace existing capacity in our fleet,” said Anda Cristescu, Chartering & Newbuilding at Maersk.

The first vessels will be delivered in 2028, and the last delivery will take place in 2030.

The August fleet update further announced the intention to charter a range of methanol and liquified gas dual-fuel vessels totalling 500,000 TEU capacity. Maersk has now finalised these charter contracts across several tonnage providers. When phased in, the charter vessels will replace existing capacity.



