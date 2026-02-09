Maersk Orders Eight Container Ships from Chinese Shipyard

A.P. Moller - Maersk has ordered eight large container vessels from China’s New Times Shipbuilding.

All eight ships will have the same characteristics and make up a new series of 18,600 TEU vessels with delivery in 2029 and 2030.

The ships will be equipped with dual-fuel engines able to operate on conventional bunker fuel or liquified gas.

“We are pleased to have signed this agreement for eight large vessels. The order is part of our ongoing fleet renewal and helps maintain our fleet’s competitive edge,” said Anda Cristescu, Head of Chartering & Newbuilding at Maersk.

The vessels will measure about 366 meters in length and 58.6 meters in breadth and are designed to offer deployment flexibility across Maersk’s network.

Following the order, Maersk said it has 33 vessels on order, including four scheduled for delivery during the remainder of 2026.

“Deployment flexibility has been a key factor in our decision-making. Although these vessels are large, they offer greater flexibility than the largest ships currently being built in our industry. This provides us with multiple deployment options across both our current and future network,” added Cristescu.

Maersk operates logistics and shipping services in more than 130 countries and employs about 100,000 people worldwide.