Maersk Orders Six Methanol-powered Container Vessels

Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk on Monday said it had ordered from China's Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group six mid-size container vessels capable of running on green methanol.

The ships, which run on dual-fuel engines that can operate on both fuel oil and methanol, can carry upwards of 9,000 containers.

Maersk, which ordered its first methanol-powered vessel in 2021, now has a total 25 methanol-powered ships on order.

"With this order, we take another step in the green transformation of our fleet and towards our target of becoming net-zero in 2040," Rabab Boulos, Maersk's chief infrastructure officer, said in a statement.

The ship deliveries will begin in 2026 to replace existing vessels in Maersk's fleet.

(Reuters - Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard / Editing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman)