Maersk Ready for Ops with New Methanol-Fueled 17,480 TEU Container Ship

Danish shipping group A.P. Moller - Maersk has named the first vessel in a series of 17,480 TEU vessels equipped with dual-fuel methanol propulsion, which will operate under the name of Berlin Mærsk.

The naming event took place on June 18, at Hyundai Heavy Industries’ (HHI) yard in Ulsan, South Korea.

Berlin Mærsk is the 14th dual-fuel newbuild entering the Maersk fleet, and it will be followed by additional five sister vessels in this new class of container ships.

All six vessels in the series are being built by HHI with delivery in 2025. They will sail under the Danish flag.

“With the launch of the Berlin Mærsk class, we continue to build an ocean toolkit adaptable to multiple fuel pathways. Fleet renewal is essential for maintaining our competitive edge in ocean shipping, and it serves as a cornerstone of our commitment to decarbonization,” said Anda Cristescu, Head of Chartering & Newbuilding at Maersk.

On July 7, Berlin Mærsk will make its first port call in Shanghai, where it will enter service on Maersk’s AE3 service connecting Eastern Asia with Northern Europe.

The vessel's design closely resembles that of the previous Ane Mærsk class, from which Maersk has received a total of 12 dual-fuel vessels, all built by HHI.

The only significant difference is the wider beam, which allows Berlin Mærsk to carry more containers. The increased capacity also makes it the largest dual-fuel ship to date to join the Maersk fleet.

“We are happy that we now begin taking delivery of the Berlin Mærsk series. Since our decision to order the first dual-fuel methanol vessel in 2021, we have come a long way with lots of other carriers investing in this propulsion technology as well.

“Our new Berlin Mærsk class builds on the foundation that we first laid with Laura Mærsk and later the Ane Mærsk class. The Berlin Mærsk class showcases our ongoing efforts in innovation and optimization, setting a new industry efficiency benchmark," added Ole Graa Jakobsen, Head of Fleet Technology at Maersk.