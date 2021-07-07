Maintenance Dredging Wrapping Up at Bolivar Ferry Terminal

Galveston-based dredging contractor Callan Marine is the prime contractor to the Texas Department of Transportation for a maintenance dredging project located at the Bolivar Ferry Terminal. The project consists of the removal of 369,000 cubic yards of material and returning the landings to the required depth of 22 feet.

The dredged material has been hydraulically transported via 4,000 feet of pipeline to placement area BU-1, located northeast of the dredging location.

Callan expects the project to be complete in mid-July by the company’s fleet dredge the General Patton. The General Patton is an 18-inch cutter suction dredge, 140 feet in length with 3,000 total installed horsepower.

“Maintaining transportation routes is a priority for the Texas Department of Transportation,” said Micah Morris, Callan Marine’s Brown Water Divison Manager. “Callan Marine is proud to facilitate these projects with safety and integrity, completing projects quickly during peak summer travel months.”