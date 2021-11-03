MAN Energy Solutions, Erma First Enter Strategic Partnership

MAN Energy Solutions Benelux via MAN PrimeServ Omnicare strategy will be providing after-sales technical support to vessels equipped with Erma First ballast water treatment systems calling at ports and repair yards in Northern Europe.

Specifically, Erma First customers will be able to use the MAN Energy Solutions Benelux team of 20 based in Rotterdam and Antwerp for onboard equipment services. These include troubleshooting, installation, maintenance, calibration and testing related issues.