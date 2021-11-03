Marine Link
Saturday, November 20, 2021
MAN Energy Solutions, Erma First Enter Strategic Partnership

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

November 3, 2021

MAN Energy Solutions Benelux via MAN PrimeServ Omnicare strategy will be providing after-sales technical support to vessels equipped with Erma First ballast water treatment systems calling at ports and repair yards in Northern Europe.

Specifically, Erma First customers will be able to use the MAN Energy Solutions Benelux team of 20 based in Rotterdam and Antwerp for onboard equipment services. These include troubleshooting, installation, maintenance, calibration and testing related issues.

