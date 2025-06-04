MAN Energy Solutions Rebrands as Everllence

The former MAN Energy Solutions is now operating under a new name and has become Everllence.

Everllence remains part of the Volkswagen Group, and the company’s product and service portfolio also remains unchanged.

The name Everllence is a combination that merges the two English-language terms ‘ever’ and ‘excellence’, two central attributes of the company's self-image.

The renaming is not the first in the company's recent history: the former MAN Diesel & Turbo became MAN Energy Solutions back in 2018. At that time, the company had begun to concentrate its business on technological solutions for reducing climate-damaging emissions in shipping, energy generation and industry as a new business area and strategic focus

“Our name change is the logical next-step in the execution of our ‘Moving big things to zero’ strategy, which focuses on decarbonization and efficiency solutions, especially for those sectors of the global economy that have to deal with ‘hard-to-abate’, climate-damaging emissions.

“Today, we are no longer known in the market for just engines and turbomachinery, but also as a supplier of large heat pumps, carbon capture and storage, as a driver of climate-neutral shipping, and as part of the hydrogen ramp-up. This is what we want to express with our new name, Everllence,” said Uwe Lauber, CEO of Everllence.