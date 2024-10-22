MAN Engines Introduces New MAN D3872 Engine

In the course of the market launch of the MAN D3872 for workboats, MAN Engines is expanding its portfolio with additional performance for heavy-duty applications. The new MAN D3872 in the LE427 variant for heavy-duty applications has an output of 920 kW (1,250 hp) at 1,800 rpm and is equipped with an exhaust gas aftertreatment system consisting of a diesel particulate filter and SCR system.

This means that the engine meets the strict emission standards of the EU Stage V for inland navigation with the limits of 1.8 g/kWh nitrogen oxides (NOx), 0.015 g/kWh particulate matter (PM) and 1x1012 particles/kWh (particle number/PN).

The additional high output is intended to address new applications in inland navigation such as push convoys, tugboats, barges, passenger ships and special vessels.

MAN Engines now offers a very broad range of services in the EU Stage V for inland waterway vessels, including in-line six-cylinder engines with a displacement of 12.4 liters and V12 engines with a displacement of 24.2 and 29.6 liters. These engines cover outputs from 290 to 1,066 kW (394 to 1,450 hp) in the strict emission regulations and take into account the requirements of light, medium and heavy-duty applications.

For more than 10 years, MAN Engines has been working with exhaust gas aftertreatment systems for the EU Stage V to meet the emission standard with diesel particulate filter and SCR catalytic converter for in-line and V-engines. The first series solutions were used in agricultural technology and the industrial sector in 2015, and in 2019 they were transferred to maritime applications. In the meantime, this has resulted in a population of many thousands of combined diesel particulate filters and SCR catalytic converters at a wide variety of customers and application types on the market.

MAN Engines says that a major advantage of its own development of the exhaust gas aftertreatment system is that the engine, sensors, SCR system and diesel particulate filter are perfectly matched to each other. This integration is crucial to cope with the increasing complexity of modern engines and highly efficient exhaust gas aftertreatment systems. This precise coordination is the only way to ensure that the emission values are maintained in the long term and that the systems are operated reliably.

The heavy-duty variant MAN D3872 LE427 is approved – like all engines from the current marine portfolio – for use with regenerative diesel in accordance with the EN15940 standard in Europe and the US specification ASTM D975 of the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM).

As an alternative, the MAN D3872 is available with an outer skin cooling system instead of a closed cooling circuit.

The MAN D3872 with 1,250 hp (920 kW) at 1,800 rpm will be available in EU Stage V from the third quarter of 2025. Other emission stages such as EPA Tier 4, IMO Tier III and IMO Tier II are planned for 2026.



