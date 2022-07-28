MAN PrimeServ Inks Deal for Dredger Samuel de Champlain

MAN PrimeServ, the after-sales service brand of MAN Energy Solutions, signed a long-term service agreement (LTSA) with GIE Dragages-Ports, which includes inspection kits and preventative maintenance services as well as remote assistance (PrimeServ Assist) and engine-fluid analysis (PrimeServ LAB).

The Samuel de Champlain dredger (117 m, 8,500 cu. m.) belongs to GIE Dragages-Ports, headquartered in Rouen, and is fitted out and operated by the Grand Port Maritime de Nantes Saint-Nazaire (Nantes Saint-Nazaire Port).

Three years ago, the vessel was converted to LNG, which involved replacing its diesel generators with 3 × MAN 6L35/44DF engines that can run on diesel fuel and gas; simultaneously, an LNG storage system was also installed on board. The conversion of the Samuel de Champlain to