Logimatic, Eiger Marine Join for Fleet Management Solution

September 25, 2017

Photo provided by Logimatic

 Logimatic has formed an alliance with Eiger Marine to market the most comprehensive and operational Fleet Management System to the shipping industry, in Greece and Cyprus

 
The partnership will offer customers in the maritime sector a complete software solution for Fleet Management: SERTICA.
 
SERTICA provides integrated Maintenance, Procurement, and HSQE for easy and flexible vessel management. Eiger Marine is a process improvement solutions provider. 
 
Extending their offerings with SERTICA will enable them to cover ship managers and ship owners with the technical as well as the financial management aspects of the office.
 
Sotiris Drekos, Managing Partner at Eiger Marine says, “We have been looking for a solution on the market to join forces with for a long time. In SERTICA, we have found the very best product to cover the maintenance, performance, HSQE and procurement requirements of the ship manager. It is not just a strong product – the company behind SERTICA extends its product with hosting, training, data migration, support as well as integration with third party software. It is a very flexible, dynamic and strong solution, and we find that the people in Logimatic are a great match for us and our clients.”
 
Hans Chr. Jensen, Head of Sales at Logimatic adds, “We are very much looking forward to our partnership with Eiger Marine. It is a great opportunity for SERTICA to be represented locally in Greece and Cyprus. The Greek and Cypriot shipping community counts several hundred shipping companies – the majority with sizable fleets, well known for their persistence in high quality technical management standards. SERTICA would be a perfect fit for these companies.”
 
