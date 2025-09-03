Management-Led Buyout Creates Maritime Battery Firm Nereida Energy

A management team led by industry veteran Geir Bjørkeli has completed the buyout of Yinson GreenTech's Norwegian subsidiary Yinson Green Technologies, establishing an independent company under the new name Nereida Energy.

The move positions Nereida to advance battery solutions for the maritime industry, drawing on the leadership team’s deep sector expertise.

Bjørkeli, formerly CEO of maritime battery specialist Corvus Energy and with past senior roles at Rolls-Royce and Huisman, will serve as chief executive.

Joining him are CCO Pål-Ove Husøy, with extensive experience in maritime sales and battery systems integration, and CTO Jonas Sjolte, who brings a background in R&D and product development of maritime power technologies.

The company said it would continue the work initiated under Yinson Green Technologies while strengthening partnerships across the industry to deliver high-quality, efficient solutions for shipowners and operators.

The disposal does not affect Yinson GreenTech’s businesses outside of the marine battery solutions segment in Norway. Yinson GreenTech’s brands, marinEV, chargEV and drivEV all remain with Yinson GreenTech, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yinson Holdings Berhad.

“Our team, with its deep knowledge of maritime solutions, is dedicated to empowering a clean maritime future and redefining the maritime battery industry. Nereida Energy aims to lead the way in delivering advanced battery technologies that support environmentally responsible maritime practices and development,” said Bjørkeli, CEO of Nereida Energy.

Note: The article has been amended on September 4, 2025, to clarify that the the disposal is related to Yinson Green Technologies AS, which is Yinson GreenTech’s Norwegian subsidiary dealing with marine battery solutions and that the move does not affect Yinson GreenTech’s businesses outside of this segment.