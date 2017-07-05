Daewoo May Sell Mangalia Shipyard to Damen

Related News

SCHOTTEL Debuts Underwater Mountable Thruster

SCHOTTEL has expanded its portfolio with the successful tests of the 5.5 MW SRP 800 U rudderpropeller, which can be installed…

Saudi Aramco, Hyundai Heavy Sign MoU

Saudi Aramco, Dussur – the Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company, and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) announced a Memorandum…

WinGD X52 Diesel FAT and TAT Completed

Following an extensive test program in the presence of eight classification societies, the latest development in Winterthur…

Stolt-Nielsen Aims to Cut Debt

Chemical tanker firm Stolt-Nielsen aims to cut debt, CEO Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen said on Thursday.

Ocean Group Takes Delivery of First Damen Tug

Italian maritime service provider Ocean S.r.l. has welcomed its first Damen tug – a Stan Tug 2608 – into its fleet. The company…

USV Deployed for 22 Days in South China Sea

A Singapore based designer and manufacturer of unmanned surface vessels (USVs) said one of its vehicles was recently deployed…

Earth, Wind & … Fire Protection

Three years ago coatings giant Jotun was buying up real estate for U.S. market access and location savings. The effort to…

Rotterdam Port Contracts Four PortXL Start-ups

The Port of Rotterdam Authority is entering into a partnership with four start-ups for the development of as many innovative projects.