Marine Link
Thursday, July 6, 2017

Daewoo May Sell Mangalia Shipyard to Damen

July 5, 2017

Last delivery of Crude Oil Tanker to Tsakos Energy Navigation. Photo: Daewoo-Mangalia Heavy Industries.

Last delivery of Crude Oil Tanker to Tsakos Energy Navigation. Photo: Daewoo-Mangalia Heavy Industries.

 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) will sell the subsidiary of Mangalia Shipyard Romania to a Dutch builder Damen Shipyard Group, reported local media. Damen already owns in Romania a shipyard in Galati.

 
Korea Economic Daily also said that Damen is in talks to purchase the local shipyard from South Korean group DSME.
 
Quoting unnamed sources, the reports say that on June 20, DSME completed its final talk with the largest shipbuilder of the Netherlands, on the sale of Mangalia Shipyards. 
 
Established in 1997 with the Romanian government, the shipyard in Mangalia is owned as a 51:49  joint venture by Daewoo and the government. Daewoo has a 51% stake in it, and the Romanian state owns the remaining 49%.
 
The shipyard, 45 kilometers south of Constanta on the Black Sea coast, built up to 127 oil and container ships, repairing at the same time over 300 ships.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jun 2017 - The Annual World Yearbook

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News