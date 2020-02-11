MAN's New Digital Platform Aims to Link OEM Data

Engines manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions has launched a new digital platform designed to enable the integration and exchange of original equipment manufacturers’ (OEM) data to promote industry collaboration in realizing the benefits of digital technology.

The new platform, mýa, provides asset owners with a single, secure interface to data from multiple equipment manufacturers across the marine, power, and energy industries, among others.

“Given the unique transformational challenges most industries are facing today, the need for data integration between OEMs, operators and asset owners is rising,” said Per Hansson, Head of Digital and Strategy at MAN Energy Solutions. “Solution providers, such as MAN and many others, offer digital technologies and services which allow the optimization of the performance of their systems using real time data and analytics. But vessel or plant operators work with many OEMs and their respective platforms and are therefore often faced with a complicated and uncoordinated view of the various equipment that they operate and maintain.

“With the launch of mýa, we want to reduce complexity for our customers and for other OEMs alike and to lower the hurdles for getting payback from data. Members of mýa will have the opportunity to access all of their digital assets via a single interface, which integrates all their OEM data streams and enables a complete system view. All data exchanges are of course strictly subject to permissions given by the respective users and members.”

MAN said its goal is to create an independent, non-profit organization to govern mýa, which will enables the exchange of data in a controlled and secure manner among participating OEMs, operators and asset owners.

As an independent organization the mýa platform is open to equipment providers, operators and asset owners from the shipping, power, energy and other industries. “MAN recognized the unique opportunity that mýa offers and therefore invested to kick start the initiative. Our goal is to develop mýa into an independent non-profit organization,” explained Dr Alan Atkins, Chief Executive Officer of the newly founded mýa Connection GmbH, with headquarters in Switzerland.

“Once more companies get engaged, the organization will eventually take direction from its members, OEMs and equipment users alike. The intent of mýa is to remove friction points and help the industry to operate more efficiently, ultimately saving resources and moving faster towards realizing the full potential of digital technologies.”