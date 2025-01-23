Marine Equipment: Free Software Update for SAILOR VHF Radio

Cobham Satcom released what it calls a significant software update for its flagship SAILOR 7222 VHF DSC Class A radio, an update that introduces new features to improve safety and simplify operation while exceeding the IMO’s Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) standards.

The software delivers enhancements to improve overall functionality and reliability. With the new software installed, the SAILOR 7222 VHF GMDSS radio enhances the pioneering SAILOR Replay feature, which records and replays up to the previous 480 seconds of received communications, significantly reducing the risk of misinterpretation during critical operations.

Built-in power supply monitoring is also enabled through the update, providing real-time awareness of power status and battery charge levels, which helps to ensure uninterrupted safety communications. The addition of a Digital Selective Calling (DSC) printing function facilitates easy compliance with record-keeping requirements by enabling easy printing of DSC messages, if needed. With this update valuable time is saved by simplifying installation through effortless pairing between the Control Unit and Transceiver Unit.