Marine Link
Friday, January 24, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

Marine Equipment: Free Software Update for SAILOR VHF Radio

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 23, 2025

Image courtesy SAILOR

Image courtesy SAILOR

Cobham Satcom released what it calls a significant software update for its flagship SAILOR 7222 VHF DSC Class A radio, an update that introduces new features to improve safety and simplify operation while exceeding the IMO’s Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) standards.

The software delivers enhancements to improve overall functionality and reliability. With the new software installed, the SAILOR 7222 VHF GMDSS radio enhances the pioneering SAILOR Replay feature, which records and replays up to the previous 480 seconds of received communications, significantly reducing the risk of misinterpretation during critical operations.

Built-in power supply monitoring is also enabled through the update, providing real-time awareness of power status and battery charge levels, which helps to ensure uninterrupted safety communications. The addition of a Digital Selective Calling (DSC) printing function facilitates easy compliance with record-keeping requirements by enabling easy printing of DSC messages, if needed. With this update valuable time is saved by simplifying installation through effortless pairing between the Control Unit and Transceiver Unit.

The orderbook for U.S. dredgers is about $3B, and according to DCA CEO Bill Doyle, the incoming political administration could help this niche maritime sector continue its bull run.
Read the Magazine

Accuracy Needed for Hard Talk on Ship Emissions

New Products, Technologies & Systems

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week