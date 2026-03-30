Marine Group Boat Works to Build Multi-Deck Live Fire Training Simulator for San Diego Harbor Police Department

Marine Group Boat Works, LLC, a boatbuilding and repair company with facilities in San Diego and Los Cabos, has announced it has been awarded a new contract by the San Diego Unified Port District to design, fabricate, and install a multi-deck live fire training simulator in support of the San Diego Harbor Police Department.

The advanced simulator will be installed aboard the Port District’s existing LCM-8 troop landing vessel, converting the platform into a dedicated shipboard firefighting training asset. Designed to replicate real world maritime emergencies, the simulator will provide Harbor Police officers and regional first responders with hands-on, scenario-based training in a realistic vessel environment, strengthening preparedness across San Diego Bay.

The multi-deck structure will feature two burn chambers and operate as a Class “B” burn prop fueled by propane. The system will safely generate controlled conditions simulating fires commonly encountered aboard vessels. The interior configuration, including doors, hatches, stairwells, and ladders, will mirror those found on active ships, enabling trainees to practice navigating shipboard environments under high-stress conditions.

In addition to design and fabrication, the contract includes ongoing maintenance and comprehensive training for the Fire Instructor Cadre, ensuring the simulator remains a reliable, long-term asset for the region’s public safety professionals

The new simulator will significantly expand the Harbor Police Department’s ability to conduct live fire exercises locally, strengthening emergency response capabilities throughout San Diego Bay and the surrounding maritime community.