MarineShift360 Unveils First Impact Accelerator Cohort

MarineShift360 has unveiled the first cohort of its Impact Accelerator Program, selecting three pioneering organizations to advance sustainability across the marine industry.

Following a competitive selection process, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI, United Kingdom and Ireland), Secfuel (Sweden), and BAR Technologies (United Kingdom) were chosen for their potential to drive measurable environmental impact and accelerate industry-wide transformation.

Each participant will receive tailored technical support, life cycle assessment (LCA) expertise, a paid internship, and access to MarineShift360’s industry network over the next year to help scale their impact.

Led by Marine Futures and supported by 11th Hour Racing, MarineShift360 is designed to deliver measurable impact and fast-track decarbonization across the marine industry.

Ollie Taylor, Director of MarineShift360, said: “These three organizations demonstrate the innovation needed to drive real change across the industry. The Accelerator Program will equip them with the tools and expertise to scale their environmental impact. By embedding sustainability at the heart of marine innovation, we’re showing that environmental responsibility is a commercial advantage, not a cost.”

The RNLI, the charity that saves lives at sea, is undertaking a full LCA of its inshore lifeboat fleet to identify emissions hotspots and opportunities for more efficient vessel design. With 238 lifeboat stations and evolving rescue demands, the RNLI is integrating sustainability to optimize the next generation of lifeboats, ensuring it can continue its mission with a reduced environmental footprint.

Secfuel is tackling one of the industry’s biggest barriers to decarbonization: access to sustainable marine fuels. Its unmanned, self-service refueling stations are designed for renewable options like HVO, XTL, ethanol and emerging e-fuels. The company is piloting its first station in southern Europe, aiming to make clean fuel solutions more accessible across the Mediterranean.

BAR Technologies is transforming commercial shipping through wind-assisted propulsion. Its WindWings® system is a three-element wing sail designed to reduce fuel consumption by 1.5 tonnes per wing and 4.7 tonnes of CO₂ per day on global shipping routes. The company is refining its designs and embedding sustainability practices throughout product development.

Beyond these three participants, the Impact Accelerator Program aims to spark industry-wide change, proving that sustainability is not just an ethical necessity but a strategic business advantage.



