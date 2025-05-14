Marinfloc Launches Wastewater Management Monitoring Platform

Marinfloc takes a leap into the digital era with the launch of MARS – Marinfloc Alert Report Support, a cloud-based platform for the management and control of wastewater treatment onboard. With MARS, shipowners, technical managers, and crew gain access to real-time data, alerts, and reports that provide complete oversight of system performance while ensuring full compliance with regulatory requirements.

Highlights of the system include:

Inspection Readiness – Always

Real-Time Alerts & Risk Management

Geographic Discharge Monitoring

Fleet-Wide Visibility

Planned Maintenance & Purchasing

Cyber-Secure & Certified

A Strategic Asset, Not Just a System

MARS is also a vital component of Marinfloc’s Big 5, a strategic workflow designed to incorporate all vital steps for the successful management of wastewater treatment systems. This method ensures that every critical aspect—ranging from technical analysis and product development to installation, training, and long-term support—is included.