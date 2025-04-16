Maritime Charities Launch Neurodivergent Seafarers Support Program

As part of ongoing efforts to foster greater equity, diversity and inclusion within the maritime space, NeurodiversAtSea, the Seafarers Hospital Society and The Seafarers’ Charity have launched an industry-first project to provide tailored support to neurodivergent seafarers.

The project builds upon research conducted by NeurodiversAtSea which identified a lack of industry support for neurodivergent seafarers, with just two out of 118 survey respondents reporting their employer provided any form of assistance to access formal assessments or diagnosis.

Additionally,62% of respondents reported no specific assistance for neurodivergent employees.

By making £9,761 available to UK-based seafarers as part of an initial pilot scheme, this project aims to provide grant funding for seafarers who suspect they’re neurodivergent to pursue a formal diagnosis, enabling them to access reasonable adjustments for exams and from their employer.

With up to 15% of the UK population being neurodivergent, including an estimated 1.2 million autistic individuals and 2.2million with ADHD, alongside other conditions such as dyslexia, dyspraxia and dyscalculia, this project aims to help unlock an under-utilized talent pool.

The project seeks to provide an alternative to lengthy waits for formal assessments via the NHS, which are up to three years in some areas, and will fund formal diagnostic assessments and in some cases expenses related to attending these appointments for; ADHD, autism, dyslexia, dyspraxia, dyscalculia and other specific learning differences. The funds will be administered and distributed by the Seafarers Hospital Society, on behalf of NeurodiversAtSea.

Commenting on the launch, Sandra Welch, CEO of the Seafarers Hospital Society said “Diversity, equity and inclusion are integral to a healthy and happy workplace, which is why we’re delighted to be partnering with NeurodiversAtSea, enabling neurodivergent seafarers to access the right assessments and support whilst working at sea”



