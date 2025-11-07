Maritime Partners Repowers M/V John Austin with Mitsubishi S12R-Y3

Maritime Partners has repowered the pushboat M/V John Austin, replacing its Cummins QSK38 (1300 hp @ 1800 rpm) with a Mitsubishi S12R-Y3 engine rated at 1260 hp @ 1600 rpm. After 28,000 hours on the previous platform, the decision to repower was driven by the need for reliability, reduced downtime, and a smarter long-term investment.

The repower installation leveraged the vessel’s existing systems while making minor modifications. The S12R-Y3 fit within the original rail centers and paired with the Reintjes WAF 665 gearbox via adapter plate. Key modifications included new grid coolers, an adjusted exhaust system, remote air canisters, new pedestals, and rerouted cooling lines. Other systems, including electronic controls, Racor filtration, fuel supply, and air start, all remained fully compatible.

By choosing repower over overhaul, Maritime Partners avoided the uncertainty of tear-downs, delayed parts, and escalating rebuild costs. Instead, the M/V John Austin now runs on a mechanical workhorse with a long track record in the field, supported by Laborde’s service and parts network.