Marine Link
Saturday, July 24, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

Maritime Reporter TV: Interview with Anna Galoni, CEO of Thordon Bearings

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 20, 2021

Maritime Reporter TV's Greg Trauthwein has interviewed Anna Galoni, the recently appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of Thordon Bearings Inc., a Thomson-Gordon Group company.

Galoni joined the Burlington, Ontario-headquartered company in 2007 after graduating from Queens University with a Masters’ Degree in epidemiology. 

Prior to her appointment in April, she held a number of senior roles in various departments including human resources director, new product development director and, subsequently, chair, Thordon Bearings, a position she continues to hold.

Watch the video to learn what she had to say:

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Five Minutes with Baba Devani, CEO Marine, Survitec
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News