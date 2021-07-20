Maritime Reporter TV: Interview with Anna Galoni, CEO of Thordon Bearings

Maritime Reporter TV's Greg Trauthwein has interviewed Anna Galoni, the recently appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of Thordon Bearings Inc., a Thomson-Gordon Group company.

Galoni joined the Burlington, Ontario-headquartered company in 2007 after graduating from Queens University with a Masters’ Degree in epidemiology.

Prior to her appointment in April, she held a number of senior roles in various departments including human resources director, new product development director and, subsequently, chair, Thordon Bearings, a position she continues to hold.

Watch the video to learn what she had to say: