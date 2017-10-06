MHS Seminar on Indian Maritime Wisdom

The Maritime History Society (MHS) under the aegis of the Western Naval Command, is being organised an intellectually stimulating two day seminar on the theme, “Indian Maritime Wisdom” on 05 & 06 October 2017.

This seminar is the Thirty- Eighth edition of a long running series that began in 1980 and the inaugural session was held at the INHS Asvini Auditorium, Near RC Church, Colaba in South Mumbai on 05 October 2017.

The Chairman of MHS, Vice Admiral Girish Luthra , Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, set the tone in his inaugural address by capturing the essence of India’s Maritime Heritage as an essential knowledge scape for any mariner interested in the cause of National Maritime Resurgence.

Admiral Arun Prakash (Retd) in his keynote address raised critical questions of the research into our maritime past towards acquiring a seafaring outlook.

The seminar will cover its content in four working sessions anchored on the sub-themes of Shipbuilding, Navigational Techniques, Cartography & Hydrography and Evolution of Maritime Law.