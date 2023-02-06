Marlink Adding Starlink LEO to Eastern Pacific Shipping’s Smart Hybrid Network

Marlink is adding Starlink LEO connectivity to Eastern Pacific Shipping’s (EPS) existing smart hybrid network, with the Singapore-based ship manager looks to enhance business operations and seafarer wellbeing services across its fleet.

The Starlink service will initially be trialed onboard selected vessels, integrated into the smart blend of networks managed by Marlink, which already serves the majority of the EPS fleet with VSAT connectivity and multiple L-band backup alternatives.

"A Marlink customer since 2016, EPS has progressively adopted digital solutions to support the efficiency and safety of its operations. This includes a strong focus on digitalization and sustainability, covering all aspects of environmental protection and programs to enhance crew welfare," Marlink said.

"EPS is currently undergoing unprecedented growth with an expanding orderbook increasing the fleet size to 21m DWT under management. To manage this exponential growth in a fast-changing environment, EPS is shifting its culture from managing ships to leading people. Supporting this culture shift is the EPS Life at Sea Programme – a robust initiative designed to improve the long term mental and physical wellbeing of its 6,000 strong workforce," Marlink added.



