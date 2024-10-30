Marlink to Equip Transpetro’s Tanker Fleet with Sealink NextGen Solution

Marlink, the managed services provider of business-critical ICT solutions, has secured a deal to supply its Sealink NextGen network solution for Brazil’s biggest crude and product tanker operator Transpetro.

The hybrid solution includes Marlink’s global VSAT integrated to the high throughput, low latency Starlink solution together with MSS as back-up, to be installed on 26 Transpetro’s tankers.

The installation will include Marlink’s XChange network management platform to enable software-defined application routing, WiFi and VoIP services as well as secure crew access onboard.

All services will be monitored and managed by Transpetro using a Marlink customer portal with corporate traffic routed to Transpetro HQ using a virtual private network.

The installation process is scheduled to start in October on multiple vessels with completion estimated in first quarter of 2025.

The integration will enable Transpetro to take advantage of digital possibilities including collaborative workflow and voyage optimization tools, online training resources and remote maintenance.

“Transpetro recognises that efficient and compliant vessel operations require a new approach to onboard network solutions. Combining Starlink LEO services for our crew with high quality VSAT solutions provides the platform for our digital fleet strategy,” said André Pereira, Telecom and IT Project Manager, Transpetro.

“Marlink is delighted to have won the opportunity to provide complete managed solutions to Transpetro and support its process of digital transformation. This is an important achievement in the Marlink strategy to enable and further extend digital possibilities for merchant shipping and energy customers in South America,” added Tore Morten Olsen, President Maritime, Marlink.