Marlink Expands Global Service Support Network

Marlink is expanding its global service support network in strategic maritime locations in Houston, Bratislava, Athens, Dubai, Singapore and Tokyo, covering strategic business locations and supporting customers in close proximity. Instead of a centralized model, Marlink provides a local approach for customer support.

Marlink is also strengthening its 2nd Level Maritime Network Operations (MNOC) by expanding its operations coverage in Bratislava to 24x7, bringing it into line with the 24x7 service provided by the MNOC at Eik teleport, Norway and the 24x7 Marlink IT Solutions Support based in Manila.