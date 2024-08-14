Marlink Introduces Flexible Starlink LEO Data Plans for Maritime Users

Digital solutions company Marlink has introduced flexible and bespoke Starlink LEO internet plans within its hybrid network solutions.

The new plans allow customers across maritime, onshore and offshore energy, enterprise and leisure boating industries to benefit from a range of connectivity plans from 10GB to unlimited data, depending on their needs.

The plans enable customers to create and customize their own Starlink allowance packages depending on their specific business requirements, sharing data across remote sites and assets as demand changes.

The plans are offered within Marlink’s hybrid network solutions, which combine the Starlink LEO service with bandwidth VSAT and 4G/5G solutions. Data transfer and application performance can be optimized according to client priorities with networks managed on an end-to-end basis to provide resilient solutions.

“Our customers operating in challenging and remote environments require a partner which can create flexible and innovative solutions that bring new possibilities to their operations. The ability to create customized Starlink solutions that are seamlessly integrated into the Marlink hybrid network, enables customers to benefit from the blend of managed, optimized and secure connectivity,” said Erik Ceuppens, CEO of Marlink.