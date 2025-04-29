Marlink Launches External Attack Surface Management to Provide Cyber Threat Detection

Marlink, a leader in managed services for business-critical IT solutions, has released External Attack Surface Management (EASM) to help protect customers from cyber threats before they strike.

Following the successful launch of Marlink Cyber, this innovative solution identifies weaknesses in external digital infrastructure and supports protection measures across all market verticals served by Marlink.

The growth in digitalization across maritime, energy, yachting and enterprise sectors means companies are often unaware of how exposed their digital assets can be. Marlink Cyber’s EASM solution provides continuous, automated protection by identifying possible data leaks, misconfigurations, spoofed domains and other vulnerabilities that exist across an organization’s internet-facing systems.

Marlink customers will benefit from EASM in the following ways:

Real-Time Asset Discovery: Instantly map exposed digital assets across your environment;

Vulnerability Detection: Identify unpatched systems and configuration issues;

Threat Intelligence Integration: Leverage insights from global threat feeds curated by Marlink’s cyber experts;

Marlink’s EASM solution provides 24/7 monitoring, enabling users to remain protected around the clock with expert guidance available when needed. It also provides Dark Web and credential leak detection, which includes deep scans of the dark web for stolen data and obscure threat actor databases.

The solution requires no hardware or implementation time; customers can begin scanning and protecting their assets immediately after signup. EASM supports compliance with international standards such as ISO 27001 and the IACS Unified Requirement E26, helping customers maintain operational security and meet regulatory demands.