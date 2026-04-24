Massachusetts Maritime Academy Professors Honored at IACBE Conference

Massachusetts Maritime Academy, a public university with undergraduate degree programs focusing on science, engineering, technology, math, and business that blend academics and experiential learning is proud to announce that International Maritime Business Professors Bhani Ghosh and Paul Szwed recently presented at the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) conference in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The IACBE is a leading global accrediting body recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). It provides mission-driven, outcomes-based accreditation for business programs worldwide, helping institutions strengthen academic quality, foster innovation, and enhance student learning.

During the conference, Szwed, along with co-authors Matthew Rooks and Gregory Sholdt, were honored with the Oedekoven Innovation for Business Education Award for their paper Beyond Borders: Cultivating Affective Competence for Global Business Leadership. The Award is presented annually by the IACBE to recognize outstanding contributions to business education through innovative research and practical application. It is named in honor of Dr. Olin Oedekoven, a scientist, decorated military officer, global educator, and leadership-development pioneer whose work influenced wildlife research, military strategy, and business education.

Drawing on a mixed-methods study of a short-term program in Japan, the authors of Beyond Borders: Cultivating Affective Competence for Global Business Leadership, demonstrate measurable gains in cultural intelligence across all dimensions, with the most significant growth occurring in students’ motivation and confidence to engage across differences.

“This is an exceptional accomplishment and a testament to the dedication of our faculty,” said Rear Admiral Francis X. McDonald, USMS, president of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. “Professor Szwed’s award winning work and Professor Ghosh’s contribution at the conference highlight the expertise and leadership that continue to strengthen our institution and its impact on the global maritime community.”